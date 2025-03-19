Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 552,791 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 552,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,411,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Denver PWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 230,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.95.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
