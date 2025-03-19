Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 359,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,780,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSMD. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,334,000. Systelligence LLC raised its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 394,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after purchasing an additional 110,174 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 221,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 47,043 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 53,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,214 shares during the period.
Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:FSMD opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.08.
About Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF
The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.