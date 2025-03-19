Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 362,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,987,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 472.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $40.12 and a one year high of $42.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.66.
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
