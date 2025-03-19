Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $13.91 Million in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 590,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USAC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.31. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 62.46%. On average, research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently 287.67%.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

