Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $14.07 Million in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 321,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,067,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.19% of Revolution Medicines at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,931,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,467,000 after buying an additional 167,997 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,889,000 after buying an additional 36,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.31.

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.46. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average of $45.83.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.11). Analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

