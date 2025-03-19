Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $14.22 Million in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 323,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in FormFactor by 131.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in FormFactor by 4,732.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FORM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

FormFactor Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FORM opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $63.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.07.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $155,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,212,338.38. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

