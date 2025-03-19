Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $14.25 Million in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 122,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,254,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,140,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,304,000.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ KBWP opened at $121.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.97. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $100.25 and a 12 month high of $127.17.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Announces Dividend
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Profile
The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.