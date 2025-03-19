Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $14.83 Million in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 619,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,828,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 112,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $535,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSEARCA EOS opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $19.22 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.02.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

