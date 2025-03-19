Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $15.40 Million in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 385,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of Gentherm at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THRM. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,754,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Gentherm by 880.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 188,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 169,443 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Gentherm by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 632,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,451,000 after purchasing an additional 116,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Gentherm by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 507,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 107,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Gentherm by 234.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 43,108 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.45. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.29 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

