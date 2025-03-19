Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $15.92 Million in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 164,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,919,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Arcosa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Arcosa by 385.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 60,460 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arcosa by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,708 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Arcosa Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $80.27 on Wednesday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.75 and a 12-month high of $113.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Further Reading

