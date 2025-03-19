Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $16.02 Million in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 993,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,765,000 after acquiring an additional 318,049 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 637,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 608,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 29,709 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 330.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 435,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 334,362 shares during the period. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 324.4% in the 4th quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 218,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 166,989 shares during the period.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBN opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

