Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $14.08 Million Investment in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 316,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,077,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,526,000 after purchasing an additional 485,172 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,223,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,198 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,130,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,909,000 after purchasing an additional 188,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,989,000 after purchasing an additional 126,352 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after purchasing an additional 942,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bank OZK has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average of $45.93.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $412.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.