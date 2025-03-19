Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $14.18 Million Investment in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 533,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,180,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $509,000.

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FDV opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.69. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67.

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth.

