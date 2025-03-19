Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $14.18 Million Investment in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 533,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,180,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $509,000.
Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:FDV opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.69. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67.
Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Increases Dividend
Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Company Profile
The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.