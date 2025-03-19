Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $14.47 Million Investment in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIBFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 306,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,468,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 3.29% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McCarthy & Cox increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 360,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,018,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 57,749 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 305,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,432,000 after purchasing an additional 26,310 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 296,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 292,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average of $47.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.27.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1894 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

About JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

