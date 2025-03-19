Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $14.94 Million Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,313,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,943,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.