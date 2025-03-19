Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $14.94 Million Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,313,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,943,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $15.25.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
