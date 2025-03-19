Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $15.80 Million Investment in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,069,130 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $15,801,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of F.N.B. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:FNB opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

FNB has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 158,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,045.38. The trade was a 1.93 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,485.44. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

