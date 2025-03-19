Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $15.84 Million Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 197,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,836,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 39,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $77.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.09 and its 200-day moving average is $81.10. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $87.81.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

