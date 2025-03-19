Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 520,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in E. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ENI by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in ENI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in ENI by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ENI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENI Stock Performance

NYSE:E opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $33.78.

ENI Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.3549 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.04%.

E has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.60 target price (down previously from $37.50) on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

