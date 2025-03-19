Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 56,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,981,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of XSD stock opened at $219.60 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $199.09 and a twelve month high of $273.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.69.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

