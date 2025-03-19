Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 202,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,460,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 418.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 882,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,959,000 after acquiring an additional 711,979 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Timken by 34.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,376,000 after acquiring an additional 434,800 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 3,179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 193,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 187,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Timken by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,953,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,689,000 after purchasing an additional 66,208 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 59,716 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TKR opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.57. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 27.25%.

TKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Timken from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Timken from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Timken in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.70.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,091.50. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

