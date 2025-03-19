Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 353,905 Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 353,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Teck Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 720,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,661,000 after buying an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $1,937,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 98,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 16,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $20,896,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TECK opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.83 and a beta of 0.93. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $55.13.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0879 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Teck Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.22.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

