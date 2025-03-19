Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 503,876 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 503,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,617,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.11.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

