Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 536,304 Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 536,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,373,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VECO. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the third quarter worth $295,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the third quarter worth $327,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 46.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 95.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 32,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 47.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Insider Activity at Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $61,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,455.42. This represents a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VECO

Veeco Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.