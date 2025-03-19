Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 553,970 Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 553,970 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,564,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,904,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,605,000 after purchasing an additional 96,780 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,493,000. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,629,000 after buying an additional 66,761 shares during the period. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $922,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Alliance Resource Partners news, SVP Timothy J. Whelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,450.50. This represents a 34.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alliance Resource Partners
Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance
NASDAQ ARLP opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.09. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04.
Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.38). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 101.45%.
About Alliance Resource Partners
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.
Read More
