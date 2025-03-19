Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 729,302 Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 729,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,143,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,466,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,470,000 after buying an additional 336,119 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,704,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,325,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 57,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 316.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 336,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 255,998 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HGER opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.7256 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

