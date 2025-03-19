Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $14.15 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 329,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 576.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.02. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.