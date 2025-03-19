Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $14.27 Million Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 389,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,268,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.26% of CNX Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNX. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CNX Resources from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised CNX Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CNX Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.38.

Insider Activity at CNX Resources

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,075,000 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $33,421,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,925,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,928,250. This trade represents a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNX Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.04.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

