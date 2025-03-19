Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $14.41 Million Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 569,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,412,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.20. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $29.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

