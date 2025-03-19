Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $14.88 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 174,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,883,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF opened at $76.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $98.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.26.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,878,656. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,745. This trade represents a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,955 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CF. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

