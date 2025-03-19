Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $15.97 Million Position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 318,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,966,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USTB. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 631.6% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 163,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after acquiring an additional 140,989 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 53.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 124.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

USTB stock opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.193 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

