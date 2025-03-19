RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RH were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in RH by 7,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in RH by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in RH by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $374.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upgraded RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $383.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on RH from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.27.

Shares of RH stock opened at $221.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50. RH has a fifty-two week low of $212.04 and a fifty-two week high of $457.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $364.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.64.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.27, for a total value of $4,162,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total value of $2,361,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,444.80. The trade was a 91.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,380 shares of company stock worth $28,922,379 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

