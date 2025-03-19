Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ) Shares Up 16.1% – Time to Buy?

Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report) rose 16.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.09 ($0.03). Approximately 5,286,537 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,088,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

Roquefort Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.58.

Insider Activity at Roquefort Therapeutics

In other Roquefort Therapeutics news, insider Stephen Paul West acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,600.62). 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roquefort Therapeutics

Roquefort Therapeutics is a LSE Main Market listed biotech company developing first in class drugs in the high value and high growth oncology segment prior to partnering or selling to big pharma. Since listing in March 2021, Roquefort Therapeutics has successfully acquired Lyramid Pty Limited, a leader in the development of medicines for a new therapeutic target, Midkine (a human growth factor associated with cancer progression), and most recently acquired Oncogeni Ltd, founded by Nobel Laureate Professor Sir Martin Evans, which has developed two families of innovative cell and RNA oncology medicines.

