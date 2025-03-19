Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Royal Gold by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Royal Gold by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,049,000 after purchasing an additional 83,015 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,201,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Royal Gold Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $154.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.55. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $158.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $201,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,612.80. The trade was a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

