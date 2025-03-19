Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,927,500 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 6,479,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,446.7 days.

Santos Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:STOSF opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Santos has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

