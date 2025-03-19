Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,927,500 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 6,479,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,446.7 days.
Santos Trading Up 9.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:STOSF opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Santos has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39.
Santos Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Santos
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.