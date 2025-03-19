Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $163.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.23.

Shares of SRPT opened at $73.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $73.06 and a 12-month high of $173.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $248,203.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. This represents a 8.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 446.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

