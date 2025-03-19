Schubert & Co Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Schubert & Co increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,298 shares of company stock worth $22,871,828 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $192.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

