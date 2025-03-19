Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 183.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 700.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDX opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $25.17.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.