Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF) Short Interest Down 15.2% in February

Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,100 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the February 13th total of 2,240,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Seazen Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SZENF opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Seazen Group has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70.
About Seazen Group
