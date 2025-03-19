Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Stock Down 2.6 %

Shake Shack stock opened at $85.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 372.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.58. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $139.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.02 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHAK shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Shake Shack

About Shake Shack

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.