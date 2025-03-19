Short Interest in 1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Drops By 24.5%

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the February 13th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

1933 Industries Price Performance

Shares of TGIFF opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. 1933 Industries has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

1933 Industries Company Profile

1933 Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation and production of cannabis products in the United States. It operates in three segments: the Medical Segment, the Recreational Segment, and the CBD-Infused Products Segment. The company produces, packages, and markets cannabidiol (CBD)-infused products, including tinctures, vape pens and cartridges, lotions, pain creams, gummies, and capsules under the Canna Hemp and Canna Hemp X brand names.

