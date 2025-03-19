Short Interest in Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Declines By 18.8%

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 29,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 220,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shiseido Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS SSDOY opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. Shiseido has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.47 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Shiseido alerts:

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.36). Shiseido had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Shiseido will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.