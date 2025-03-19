Short Interest in Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Increases By 21.3%

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the February 13th total of 44,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 215,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sumitomo Stock Performance

Shares of SSUMY stock opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.95. Sumitomo has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 5.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sumitomo will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

