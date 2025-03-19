Short Interest in Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Increases By 29.5%

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,409,300 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the February 13th total of 3,405,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,837.2 days.

Telefónica Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $5.13.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.