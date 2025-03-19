Short Interest in theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Declines By 20.9%

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the February 13th total of 164,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 204,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
theglobe.com Price Performance
TGLO opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22. theglobe.com has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.45.
