Short Interest in theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Declines By 20.9%

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the February 13th total of 164,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 204,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

theglobe.com Price Performance

TGLO opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22. theglobe.com has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.45.

About theglobe.com

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the operation of an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas. theglobe.com, inc. is a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

