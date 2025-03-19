Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sika Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.18. Sika has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $33.52.

Sika Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Sika’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays downgraded Sika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and grouts, systems for under-tile waterproofing, sound reduction, renders, decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls, as well as exterior insulation finishing system; develops admixtures and additives for concrete, cement, and mortar production; and flat roofing systems.

