Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Short Interest Up 19.3% in February

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,762,400 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the February 13th total of 3,992,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,524.8 days.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVKEF opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.81. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 19.29%.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions.

