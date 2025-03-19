Slow Capital Inc. Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,403 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.0% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA raised its position in Microsoft by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 197,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,860 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,018,000 after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Microsoft by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 196,439 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,799,000 after acquiring an additional 62,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $383.52 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $376.91 and a one year high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $540.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.43.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

