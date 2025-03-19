Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SW. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,955,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

SW opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.72 and a beta of 0.99. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $56.99.

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.33). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 0.63%. Analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.4308 dividend. This is an increase from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.73%.

In related news, insider Ken Bowles sold 24,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,333,828.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,136,877.48. This represents a 17.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alvaro Henao sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $215,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,057.90. This represents a 8.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SW. Citigroup boosted their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

