Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Shares Down 18.8% – Here’s What Happened

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) shares were down 18.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 1,822,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 839% from the average daily volume of 194,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Southern Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$10.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.17.

About Southern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.