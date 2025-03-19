Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.06% of Sprout Social worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Sprout Social by 16.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,762,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,374,000 after purchasing an additional 519,406 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sprout Social by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 20.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,868,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,320 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sprout Social from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.85.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In related news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 23,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $581,218.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,358.76. This represents a 35.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $1,266,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,397.12. This represents a 59.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,823,551. 10.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprout Social Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ SPT opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.80.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 40.94% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $107.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

